One held with 130 gold bars at Chattogram airport

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18, 2019 (BSS) – Customs Intelligence officials today held

a passenger with 130 gold bars at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in

Chattogram.

The detainee was identified as Mohammad Joynal Abedin, 23, hailing from

Fatikchari upazila.

Joynal landed at the airport on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah of United

Arab Emirates at about 8:20 am.

On information, customs officials challenged him and searched his luggage.

“A total of 130 gold bars were seized from his possession. The gold bars

were hidden inside charger batteries in his suitcase,” said

manager of the airport wing commander Sarwar E Zaman.

He said the gold bars, weighing around 15kg, is worth around Taka 6.5

crore.

A process is underway to file a case against Joynal, Sarwar said.