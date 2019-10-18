Life skills training for teachers ends in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 18, 2019 (BSS) – A 3-day long training on life skills based
education for the secondary teachers of the district ended at Modern NH High
School of the town here on Thursday.
District Education Office organized the training under Secondary Education
Sector Investment Programme (SESIP) while the government of Bangladesh is
providing the fund, said district training coordinator Kamrul Hasan.
The assistant teachers of high schools and madrashas were being imparted
training on ten selected subjects, he also said.
The subjects include self-awareness skill, empathy skill, interpersonal
skill, communication skill, thinking skill, problem solving skill, decision
making skill, skill to cope with stress and skill to cope with emotion, said
head trainer Mumtahana Papia.
The education officials of the district education office and upazila
secondary education office, upazila academic supervisors and the trained
teachers are conducting the trainings as the resource persons, she also said.
A total of 400 assistant teachers coming from all the seven upazilas of the
district are taking part in the training in 5th batch.
Earlier, 1600 teachers received the training in four batches.
On Tuesday, district education officer (DEO) Enayet Hossain formally
inaugurated the training in the morning as the chief guest and asked the
teachers to complete the training successfully.
Head teacher of the school Robiul Islam, trainers and media men were
present on the occasion.
DEO Enayet Hossain told the BSS that the training for 160 teachers of the
school and madrashas would start at the same school on Friday morning under
the programme.