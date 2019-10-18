Life skills training for teachers ends in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 18, 2019 (BSS) – A 3-day long training on life skills based

education for the secondary teachers of the district ended at Modern NH High

School of the town here on Thursday.

District Education Office organized the training under Secondary Education

Sector Investment Programme (SESIP) while the government of Bangladesh is

providing the fund, said district training coordinator Kamrul Hasan.

The assistant teachers of high schools and madrashas were being imparted

training on ten selected subjects, he also said.

The subjects include self-awareness skill, empathy skill, interpersonal

skill, communication skill, thinking skill, problem solving skill, decision

making skill, skill to cope with stress and skill to cope with emotion, said

head trainer Mumtahana Papia.

The education officials of the district education office and upazila

secondary education office, upazila academic supervisors and the trained

teachers are conducting the trainings as the resource persons, she also said.

A total of 400 assistant teachers coming from all the seven upazilas of the

district are taking part in the training in 5th batch.

Earlier, 1600 teachers received the training in four batches.

On Tuesday, district education officer (DEO) Enayet Hossain formally

inaugurated the training in the morning as the chief guest and asked the

teachers to complete the training successfully.

Head teacher of the school Robiul Islam, trainers and media men were

present on the occasion.

DEO Enayet Hossain told the BSS that the training for 160 teachers of the

school and madrashas would start at the same school on Friday morning under

the programme.