Europe endorses Brexit deal and urges UK MPs to back it

BRUSSELS, Oct 18, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – European Union leaders endorsed a hard-

fought Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson

faces an uphill battle getting it through the British parliament.

“It looks like we are very close to the final stretch,” EU Council

President Donald Tusk told reporters after the other 27 leaders approved the

accord.

But despite optimism from Johnson, British opposition parties and some of

the prime minister’s own allies in the House of Commons were quick to warn

they would not support it when it goes to a vote in a special sitting on

Saturday.

If the deal is defeated, the prime minister is legally obliged to ask EU

leaders to postpone Brexit for a third time — breaking his vow to lead

Britain out on October 31.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned such a rejection

would create an “extremely complicated situation”, while Tusk said that if it

happened he would consult member states on how to respond.

Johnson insisted he was “very confident” MPs would back the deal, but the

immediate response from the opposition and even partners in a supporting

party were hostile.

Juncker sought to focus MPs’ minds, saying that Brussels can see no need

for another delay to the painful divorce.

“We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of

prolongation,” he told reporters — although the decision will be for EU

leaders.

Asked whether they had a message for the 48 percent of British voters who

backed staying in the EU in the June 2016 Brexit referendum, Juncker simply

said: “I would like to say to the 48 that they were right.”

And Tusk said: “I regret that it was 48 and not 52.”

But despite their misgivings, both men argued that the deal would protect

the rights of remaining EU citizens and the integrity of the bloc’s single

market.

– ‘Get Brexit done’ –

Johnson, a leader of the “leave” campaign in 2016 who has vowed to walk

away from the EU at the end of this month come what may, said he had secured

a “great new deal that takes back control”.

Looking worn and tired after days of intense politicking, Johnson urged MPs

“to come together to get Brexit done, to get this excellent deal over the

line and to deliver Brexit without any more delay.”

The compromise reached on Thursday is a personal victory for Johnson, who

was told repeatedly by EU leaders that they were not open to reworking a deal

initially inked last year.

But there were immediate signs the Commons — which rejected the previous

divorce text three times — might again refuse to play ball.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up

Johnson’s Conservatives, said it was “unable to support these proposals”.

The main opposition Labour, Scottish National and Liberal Democrat parties

also spoke out against it.

Their response sent the pound sinking again after it had earlier risen to

five-month peaks on news of the deal.

– ‘No Irish border’ –

The draft agreement was forged after weeks of tense negotiations focused on

altering arrangements to keep open the border between British Northern

Ireland and EU member Ireland.

All sides agree they do not want infrastructure on the frontier, to avoid

exacerbating tensions over Britain’s control of Northern Ireland that caused

decades of deadly violence up until the 1990s.

The new plan keeps the United Kingdom as a single customs territory,

allowing it to strike international trade deals, but requiring London to levy

EU tariffs on certain goods passing through Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland would also follow the EU’s rules on agricultural, food and

industrial goods.

“There will be no border on the island of Ireland and the (EU’s) single

market will be protected,” Juncker said.

But it would involve some customs and tax checks between Northern Ireland

and mainland Britain, and the DUP warned the plans “undermine the integrity

of the union”.

Northern Ireland’s regional assembly will be given a vote every four years

on whether to maintain the arrangements, but the DUP warned that did not go

far enough.

Johnson has assured his European counterparts that he can get the deal

through parliament, and French President Emmanuel Macron said he was

“reasonably confident” the deal could be ratified.

A European official who was present when Johnson briefed the leaders said

that around six of them asked questions, and all of them were about his

domestic political situation.

But Johnson has no majority among MPs, and his threat to leave the EU with

or without a deal this month has exacerbated existing divisions in

parliament.