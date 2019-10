DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today expressed his deep condolences and sympathies over the loss of lives of 35 people in a bus accident that occurred near the holy city Medina.

Momen expressed the condolence through a message to the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, said a press release here.

Momen prayed for the peace of the departed souls and wished speedy recovery of the injured.