Artificial limbs fitment to amputees on Gandhi’s birth anniversary

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – The Indian High Commission here is conducting a medical camp in the capital offering artificial limbs to amputees as part of celebration programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian mission here in association with the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) and Bangladesh Orthopaedic Society is organizing the camp titled ‘Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp’ from September 28, to November 4 at NITOR here, a press release said.

This camp is being organized under “India for Humanity” an initiative of Government of India to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it added.

Around 500 amputees from several parts of Bangladesh will be benefitted by this camp.

The camp was formally jointly inaugurated by Secretary, Health Services Division under Health and Family Welfare Ministry and High Commissioner of India Riva Ganguly Das at NITOR.

Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) based in Jaipur, India has developed the cost effective Jaipur Foot for providing a new lease of life to people who suffer from locomotor disability, polio and also from loss of limbs as a result of accident and other diseases.

A team of eight experts from BMVSS is conducting the 42 days long camp.

This is the fourth Artificial Limb Fitment Camp that BMVSS is conducting in Bangladesh while over 2290 persons have been rehabilitated by the earlier three camps by BMVSS in association with Moyeen Foundation.