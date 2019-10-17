Japan keen to expand existing bilateral ties: Envoy

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – New Japanese envoy to Bangladesh Naoki Ito
today said his country is keen to strengthen the existing bilateral relation
between Japan and Bangladesh.
The envoy said this when he presented his credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.
“The development potential of Bangladesh is very bright . . . Japan is keen
to expand the existing bilateral relation as a part of key development
partners of Bangladesh,” the Japanese envoy told the President during the
meeting.
Later, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters.
Naoki said his country wants to enhance different communications,
including airways between the two countries in the days to come. The relation
between the two countries would be expanded in future, he hoped.
Welcoming the new Japanese ambassador in Dhaka, the President said Japan
is a development partner of Bangladesh, which has been providing its all-out
cooperation for the country’s socioeconomic development after the War of
Liberation.
The metro-rail project is being implemented with the help of Japan
government, the President added.
Referring to the exchange of high-level visits by Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina and her counterpart Shinzo Abe, the President said it helped the
bilateral ties reach to a new height.
“It is helping to expand the business and investment between the two
countries gradually,” President Hamid added.
The head of the state hoped that this trend would continue in the days to
come.
Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the foreign
ministry were present.
Earlier, on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of
the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of
honour.