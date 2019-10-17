Japan keen to expand existing bilateral ties: Envoy

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – New Japanese envoy to Bangladesh Naoki Ito

today said his country is keen to strengthen the existing bilateral relation

between Japan and Bangladesh.

The envoy said this when he presented his credentials to President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here this evening.

“The development potential of Bangladesh is very bright . . . Japan is keen

to expand the existing bilateral relation as a part of key development

partners of Bangladesh,” the Japanese envoy told the President during the

meeting.

Later, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters.

Naoki said his country wants to enhance different communications,

including airways between the two countries in the days to come. The relation

between the two countries would be expanded in future, he hoped.

Welcoming the new Japanese ambassador in Dhaka, the President said Japan

is a development partner of Bangladesh, which has been providing its all-out

cooperation for the country’s socioeconomic development after the War of

Liberation.

The metro-rail project is being implemented with the help of Japan

government, the President added.

Referring to the exchange of high-level visits by Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina and her counterpart Shinzo Abe, the President said it helped the

bilateral ties reach to a new height.

“It is helping to expand the business and investment between the two

countries gradually,” President Hamid added.

The head of the state hoped that this trend would continue in the days to

come.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the foreign

ministry were present.

Earlier, on his arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of

the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of

honour.