PM invited for India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – Sourav Ganguly, who is going to take over the control of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) next week has invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to watch the second and final Test match between India and Bangladesh to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22 to 26.

Bangladesh earlier made a tour to India for a one-off Test match in 2017, the coming series is going to be their first full bilateral series against India. They will play a three-match T20 Internationals and two-match Test series.

Since the second and final Test will be Bangladesh’s first Test in Kolkata, a place which has close proximity with Bangladesh in terms of language, culture and others, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has taken an initiative to celebrate the Test in a unique way, Kolkata’s leading daily Anandabazar reports on Thursday.

According to Anandabazar reports, the invitation from Ganguly, also the CAB president, has already been sent to Sheikh Hasina to grace the historic occasion but the Bangladesh PM office is yet to reply.

The question however is hovering around who will inaugurate the match for India-India Prime Minister Narendra Modi or West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or both of them.

Ganguly made his captaincy debut for India in Bangladesh’s historic inaugural Test in Dhaka in 2000. He had a winning start as captain, beating Bangladesh by nine wickets in that Test.

Sourav Ganguly, however, widely acclaimed as one of the architect of making India a force in foreign soil.