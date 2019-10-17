RAB held top terror with arms in Pabna

PABNA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a drive arrested an alleged top terror with arms from Ataikula upazila of the district this afternoon.

The detainee was identified as Nasir Uddin, 50, hailed from Char Hapania village in the upazila.

RAB-12 sources said on receiving a information a team of the elite force and Crime Prevention Centre (CPC) conducted a raid in Sreekol Bazar area and held him with a foreign pistol, a magazine and four rounds of bullets.

A case was filed in this regard.