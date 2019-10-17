16th Intl Science seminar to begin on Oct 19 at CVASU

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – A two day long 16th International science seminar will begin at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, auditorium from October 19.

Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud will inaugurate the seminar as chief guest.

Member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission Prof. Dr. Mohammad Sajjad Hossain and the chairman of Safety Food Authority Syeda Sarwar Jahan will attend the seminar as special guests.

Vice chancellor of CVASU Prof. Dr. Goutam Buddha Das appraised it to the journo at a press meet held this afternoon at university auditorium.

The theme of the seminar is “Intensification of Livestock and Fisheries for Achieving Food Safety and Nutritional Security: Challenges and Opportunities”,

In six technical session of the seminar, 4 keynote papers and 52 Research articles will be presented.

About 300 participants including scientists, researchers, educationists, environmentalists, professionals, NGO personalities, development associate and representatives of donor agencies from home and abroad including UK, Malaysia, India will attend the seminar.