Bangladeshi paper products attract visitors in Lebanon fair

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladeshi paper products are drawing attention of the visitors in the ‘4P East Med 2019’ expo at the Seaside Arena Convention Center in Beirut, Lebanon.

Two Bangladeshi companies – KPC CUP Industry and Bashundhara Group – are participating in the three-day exhibition that began on Wednesday, according to a press release issued here today.

The exhibition is being organised for packaging, processing, printing and paper sector to highlight the business growth opportunities in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Lebanon Minister of Industry Wael Abou Faour visited the Bangladesh pavilion and lauded of Bangladeshi paper products.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Abdul Motaleb Sarker was present on the occasion.

Talking to BSS, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Deputy Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said Bangladeshi companies are participating in the expo for taking different initiatives of the EPB to Lebanon.

He expected that the expo will expand further the export of Bangladeshi products in Lebanon market.

Exhibitors from 13 countries, including Bangladesh, are participating in the expo.

The exhibitors informed that they have already got confirmed orders from Saudi Arabia, Cyprus and Jordan.