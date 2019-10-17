27,000 households enter into development mainstream in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS)- Around 27,000 poor and marginalized

households entered into the mainstream of development through an anti-poverty

intervention in the district.

The poor and extreme-poor families have gotten the path of eradicating

their long-lasting poverty through the best uses of their existing natural

resources.

They have started contributing a lot towards infusing dynamism into the

economy of their respective communities after getting some privileges

including enterprise training, asset transfer and interest-free loan.

Minara Khtun, 46, daughter of late Ayub Ali of Jhuskai village under Paba

Upazila in the district, is now happy after overcoming her vulnerable

condition along with poverty. She lost her husband when she was the mother of

a daughter baby.

In 2013, she was given two heifers through the Brac Ultra-poor Graduation

Programme for freeing her from the vicious cycle of poverty. She was also

provided an eighteen-month financial support worth Taka 30 per day for

meeting up the daily expenditures for fodder and drugs.

Minara is now the owner of Taka 70,000 as FDR, four cattle, one goat and

15 chickens that boosts her level of confidence and social dignity. He only

daughter is a schoolgirl at present.

Roopjan, 48, sold pointed gourd of Taka 35,000 from his farming field on

20 decimal of land and purchased two goats with the sale-proceeds this

season. Now she doesn’t depend on the works of housemaid by dint of her

income-generating activities

. “We have earned some successes like safe drinking water, sanitation,

education, health, reduction of violence against women and reduction of early

marriage,” said Sabitry Barman, another widow of Mohanpur village and

beneficiary of the project.

Brac district representative AKM Jahedul Islam told BSS the ultra-poor

graduation programme is being implemented in eight upazilas in the district

since 2010 benefiting 26,941 hardcore poor families.

He said the beneficiary families have three types of productive resources

like earning money through cattle and poultry birds rearing and homestead

gardening.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shariful Haque accompanied by

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sanwar Hossain and the brac officials concerned

visited the beneficiary households at Soipara village under Mohanpur Upazila

on Monday last and expressed his satisfaction over the income-generating

activities.

In practice, the village women are very much laborious in homestead

farming and cattle and poultry birds rearing to uplift their fortune. They

become happy when get any financial support to promote the home-based money-

making activities, Shariful Islam said.

Bagmara Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar said the beneficiary families have

changed their lot through multifarious income-generating activities and

attained knowledge on how to cut poverty and hunger and to contribute the

society to some extent.

He said some of the need-based issues like in-taking of nutritious food,

using of sanitary latrines, sending children to schools and safe drinking of

safe water has become visible in the rural areas.