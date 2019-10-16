Steps will be taken to maintain law and order: Asaduzzaman

KHAGRACHHARI, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – As the drives against terrorism and corruption across the country set in, all sensible-seeming steps will be taken up to maintain stability and law and order.

This was stated by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal while talking to reporters after inaugurating the new building for Ramgar Model Thana here.

With the government continuing its efforts to establish permanent peace in the Hill Tracts, an acceptable decision will be taken after holding a meeting with public representatives, civil society members and senior administrative officials of the hilly areas in this regard, he said.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the four-storey new Ramgar Model Thana Bhaban by unveiling the plaque of the structure, built at cost of Taka 7.35 crore.

Khagrachhari district Awami League President and Chairman of the Taskforce on Tribal Refugees Kujendra Lal Tripura, Basanti Chakma, Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, Khagrachhari Hill District Council Chairman Kongjari Chowdhury, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Chattogram Zone) Khandker Golam Faruque, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pratap Chandra Bishwas and Police Super Ahmar Uzzaman were present on the occasion, among others.

Later, the home minister addressed an assembly of senior citizens as the chief guest at Ramgar Government High School playground.

Khagrachhari district Awami League President and Chairman of the Taskforce on Tribal Refugees Kujendra Lal Tripura presided over the programme.