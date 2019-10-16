Speaker urges Serbia to invest in BD’s garment, medicine sectors

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury, who is now attending the 141th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)

conference in Serbia, has called upon the Serbian government to invest in

Bangladesh’s garment and medicine sectors.

Referring to the goodwill of the country’s two sectors across the world,

she made the call during a courtesy meeting with Serbian First Deputy Prime

Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic at his ministry office

in Serbia today, according to a press release received here.

The Speaker also urged the Serbian government to make the visa processing

system flexible and hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh.

Ivica Dacic, also president of Socialist Party of Serbia, thanked

Bangladesh’s parliamentary delegation for taking part in the 141th Inter-

Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Serbia.

Expressing keenness to invest in Bangladesh’s trade and business, the

Serbian deputy prime minister hoped that the existing friendly relation

between the two country would be strengthen further through mutual

cooperation.

During the meeting, Dacic also expressed eagerness to visit Bangladesh.

Bangladesh parliamentary delegation members Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi

Miah, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary

Standing Committee on the Ministry of Industries Amir Hossain Amu and

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Commerce

Tofail Ahmed and Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Subhan Sikder took part

in the meet.