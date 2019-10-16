Speaker urges Serbia to invest in BD’s garment, medicine sectors

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
Chaudhury, who is now attending the 141th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)
conference in Serbia, has called upon the Serbian government to invest in
Bangladesh’s garment and medicine sectors.
Referring to the goodwill of the country’s two sectors across the world,
she made the call during a courtesy meeting with Serbian First Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic at his ministry office
in Serbia today, according to a press release received here.
The Speaker also urged the Serbian government to make the visa processing
system flexible and hire skilled manpower from Bangladesh.
Ivica Dacic, also president of Socialist Party of Serbia, thanked
Bangladesh’s parliamentary delegation for taking part in the 141th Inter-
Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Serbia.
Expressing keenness to invest in Bangladesh’s trade and business, the
Serbian deputy prime minister hoped that the existing friendly relation
between the two country would be strengthen further through mutual
cooperation.
During the meeting, Dacic also expressed eagerness to visit Bangladesh.
Bangladesh parliamentary delegation members Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi
Miah, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary
Standing Committee on the Ministry of Industries Amir Hossain Amu and
Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Commerce
Tofail Ahmed and Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Subhan Sikder took part
in the meet.