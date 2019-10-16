119 fishermen jailed for Hilsa netting in Manikganj

Manikganj, Oct, 16, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 119 fishermen were jailed here today

for catching Hilsha defying ban on catching, selling and transporting hilsa

to ensure safe spawning of the fish during its peak breeding period.

District Fisheries Officer Dr Moniruzzaman said a total of 119 fishermen

were jailed, Taka 13.50 lakh realized and 13,55,000 meter current net seized

since October 9.

Dr Moniruzzaman said the government has allocated 155.58 tonnes of rice

among 7,779 fishermen families in three upazilas -Harirampur, Shibalaya and

Daulatpur of the district.