119 fishermen jailed for Hilsa netting in Manikganj

Manikganj, Oct, 16, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 119 fishermen were jailed here today
for catching Hilsha defying ban on catching, selling and transporting hilsa
to ensure safe spawning of the fish during its peak breeding period.
District Fisheries Officer Dr Moniruzzaman said a total of 119 fishermen
were jailed, Taka 13.50 lakh realized and 13,55,000 meter current net seized
since October 9.
Dr Moniruzzaman said the government has allocated 155.58 tonnes of rice
among 7,779 fishermen families in three upazilas -Harirampur, Shibalaya and
Daulatpur of the district.