Prosecution readying to dispose of Abrar murder case quickly: Anisul

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said a prosecution team is being prepared to help dispose of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case quickly.

“We would take steps to dispose of the case speedily after the filing of charge sheet. The Prime Minister has asked me to take all necessary steps to dispose of the case quickly. I have already directed the prosecution service to get ready to handle this case,” he said.

The minister said these while talking to newsmen after coming out of a meeting with a European Union delegation at his secretariat office.

Anisul said the probe in this case is going on and the most of the accused have been arrested. Of them, many have already confessed their crimes, he added.

“The moment the charge sheet will be filed, the responsibility will be shifted to the court and the prosecution service. We have formed a prosecution team to perform this responsibility swiftly,” he added.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students and the varsity authorities found the seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on the first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the doctors declared him dead at around 6.30 am on October 7.

Abrar’s father filed a case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19 people.