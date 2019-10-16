Youth’s role vital to ensure peace, harmony

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a discussion here today said

that the role of youth is very important towards ensuring and maintaining

peace, harmony and parity in the society for the sake of its substantial and

sustainable development.

They underscored the need for making the youths enriched with the issue so

that they can play due role in this regard.

The observation came at a view-sharing meeting related to launching of a

project titled “Social Cohesion among Youth” at conference hall of Godagari

Upazila Parishad in the district.

Anagrasar Samaj Unnayan Sangstha (ASUS), a rights-based development

organisation working for improving living and livelihood condition of ethnic

minority people in the region, organised the meeting in association with

Management System International and USAID.

Upazila Chairman Jahangir Alam addressed the meeting as the chief guest

while its Vice-chairmen Abdul Maleque and Sufiya Khatun spoke as special

guests with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imranul Haque in the chair.

During the concept paper presentation, ASUS Executive Director Raj Kumar

Shaon gave an overview of the project along with its objectives and

implementation strategy.

He said that 40 youths including 16 female– 20 from ethnic minority

families and 20 from Bangalee families– aged between 15 and 24 will be

benefited directly from the project in many ways.

Besides, around 2,000 other people will take part in the project

activities as indirect beneficiaries, Raj Kumar Shaon added.

Jahangir Alam said the nation would get rid of conflicts and confusion if

the people of the society as well as the young generation take a positive

approach to establish peace and amity from their own position.

“We should work together for building our motherland as ‘Sonar Bangla’ as

dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he added.

Various issues like peace, harmony and ways and means on how to make the

youths sensible to the issue were discussed elaborately in the meeting.