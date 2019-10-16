2nd round of NCL begins tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS)- The second round of the 21st National Cricket

League (NCL) kicks off tomorrow with four matches at different venues across

the country.

In two matches of Tier-1, Dhaka Division will take on Rangpur at the Zahur

Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while Khulna Division will battle

against Rajshahi Division at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

In two games of Tier-2, Barishal Division lock horns with Chattogram

Division at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah and Dhaka Metro

will face of Sylhet Division at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogra.

The first round of the league, which was largely interrupted by the rain, a

total of three matches ended in a draw in two Tiers. Only Barishal could

register a victory in the first round when they crushed Sylhet by an innings

and 13 runs despite the first day of the four-day game was entirely washed

out.

After the first round, Khulna Division climb up to the top of the point

table in Tier-1 with 4.01 points. Dhaka and Rajshahi Division have 3.5 points

while Rangpur has 2.5 points under the belt.

By virtue of their big victory, Barishal tops the Tier-2 point table with

9.5 points. Chattogram Division has three points, Dhaka Metro 2.99 and Sylhet

Division collects one point so far.

Most of the national players, however, won’t take part in the league after

the second round as the practice session for India tour starts on October 25.

The selectors will name the team for the three-match T20 Internationals

and two-match Test series against India after the second round of NCL.