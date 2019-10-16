BNP established as a corrupt party: Hanif

KUSHTIA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League joint general secretary

Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said BNP has already been established as a party of

corrupt people.

“That is why they (BNP leaders) have nothing to convey good messages to

the country’s people,” he told reporters after laying the foundation stone of

new building of Kushtia Circuit House here.

When a person or a party loses power, he or she finds self-satisfaction by

making arrogant comments, the AL leader added.

About BNP leader Moudud Ahmed’s warning to oust the government through a

strong movement, Hanif said politically BNP has nothing to say to people.

For being involved in wrongdoings during the regime of BNP, he said, the

top leader of BNP Begum Khaleda Zia was convicted on graft charges and landed

at jail.

BNP chairperson Begum Zia has announced movement several times against the

government since 2013, but people did not pay any heed to her call, Hanif

said.

Kushtia Zila AL president Sadar Uddin Khan, its vice-president Rabiul

Islam, joint secretary Engineer Faruque Uz Zaman and organising secretary

Mehdi Hasan were, among others, were present.