BNP established as a corrupt party: Hanif

KUSHTIA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League joint general secretary
Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said BNP has already been established as a party of
corrupt people.
“That is why they (BNP leaders) have nothing to convey good messages to
the country’s people,” he told reporters after laying the foundation stone of
new building of Kushtia Circuit House here.
When a person or a party loses power, he or she finds self-satisfaction by
making arrogant comments, the AL leader added.
About BNP leader Moudud Ahmed’s warning to oust the government through a
strong movement, Hanif said politically BNP has nothing to say to people.
For being involved in wrongdoings during the regime of BNP, he said, the
top leader of BNP Begum Khaleda Zia was convicted on graft charges and landed
at jail.
BNP chairperson Begum Zia has announced movement several times against the
government since 2013, but people did not pay any heed to her call, Hanif
said.
Kushtia Zila AL president Sadar Uddin Khan, its vice-president Rabiul
Islam, joint secretary Engineer Faruque Uz Zaman and organising secretary
Mehdi Hasan were, among others, were present.