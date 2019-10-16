Rail routes closure by BNP government was suicidal: PM

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the

then BNP government referred to close down rail communication on several

routes calling them non-profitable as prescribed by an international

organisation which eventually proved suicidal for the nation.

“BNP’s decision of closing down rail communication on several routes in the

country considering them non-profitable as prescribed by an international

organisation was suicidal, “she said while inaugurating the first-ever direct

intercity train “Kurigram Express” on Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route.

The premier inaugurated the “Kurigram Express” through a video conferencing

at her official residence Ganobhaban here.

She simultaneously opened the replacement “Reck” of “Rangpur Express” and

Lalmoni Express inducting modern and new coaches to improve train services

from Dhaka to northern region.

Mentioning that the then BNP government wanted to destroy the railway

sector ignoring its necessity for socio-economic welfare of the people,

Sheikh Hasina said “I will definitely show the BNP, which wanted to close

down the rail communication labeling them unprofitable, how it could be

profitable.”

The new coaches for the Kurigram Express have been imported from Indonesia

with having some modern facilities such as wheel chairs and widened main and

toilet doors for easy movement of the physically challenged people, wifi,

bio-toilet and modern and improved roof-mounted air condition.

Bodies of the coaches are made of stainless steel with having modern

facilities for the passengers.

The premier later exchanged views with the local lawmakers, local

administrative officers and a cross section of people of Lalmonirhat,

Kurigram and Rangpur districts.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Commerce Minister Tipu

Munshi and Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed shared the dais with the

premier.

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, who is from Kurigram, spoke on the

occasion.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman moderated the function while

Secretary of Railways Ministry Md Mofazzal Hossain gave a brief presentation

highlighting the key features of the newly inaugurated train service as well

as the future action plans for the railways development.

MORE/–