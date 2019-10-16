Rail routes closure by BNP government was suicidal: PM

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the
then BNP government referred to close down rail communication on several
routes calling them non-profitable as prescribed by an international
organisation which eventually proved suicidal for the nation.
intercity train “Kurigram Express” on Kurigram-Dhaka-Kurigram route.
The premier inaugurated the “Kurigram Express” through a video conferencing
at her official residence Ganobhaban here.
She simultaneously opened the replacement “Reck” of “Rangpur Express” and
Lalmoni Express inducting modern and new coaches to improve train services
from Dhaka to northern region.
Mentioning that the then BNP government wanted to destroy the railway
sector ignoring its necessity for socio-economic welfare of the people,
Sheikh Hasina said “I will definitely show the BNP, which wanted to close
down the rail communication labeling them unprofitable, how it could be
profitable.”
The new coaches for the Kurigram Express have been imported from Indonesia
with having some modern facilities such as wheel chairs and widened main and
toilet doors for easy movement of the physically challenged people, wifi,
bio-toilet and modern and improved roof-mounted air condition.
Bodies of the coaches are made of stainless steel with having modern
facilities for the passengers.
The premier later exchanged views with the local lawmakers, local
administrative officers and a cross section of people of Lalmonirhat,
Kurigram and Rangpur districts.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Commerce Minister Tipu
Munshi and Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed shared the dais with the
premier.
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, who is from Kurigram, spoke on the
occasion.
PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman moderated the function while
Secretary of Railways Ministry Md Mofazzal Hossain gave a brief presentation
highlighting the key features of the newly inaugurated train service as well
as the future action plans for the railways development.
