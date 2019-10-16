Former NSI DG indicted for 1971 crimes

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1
today indicted former director general of National Security Intelligence
(NSI) Muhammad Wahidul Haque in a crimes against humanity case.
Justice Md Shahinur Islam, chairman of the three-judge panel of the ICT-
1, passed the order in presence of the accused today and set November 24 to
start placing opening statement and examining prosecution witnesses in the
case.
The tribunal framed a charge against Haque for committing crimes against
humanity, genocide, and violating Geneva Convention in 1971.
Haque, who was present on the dock, pleaded not guilty as the tribunal
read out the charge framing order.
The investigation agency of the ICT on October 30, 2018, finalised its
report on probe into the alleged crimes against humanity committed in 1971 by
Wahidul Haque.
According to the prosecution, Wahidul Haque, who was an adjutant of 29
Cavalry Regiment based in Rangpur Cantonment at the time, went on a killing
spree on March 28, 1971, as he and his subordinates brush fired on freedom
loving people of the area and killed around 600 innocents.
They also set fire to houses and burnt the bodies of those killed in
their gunfire, prosecution said.
The ICT probe body had launched their investigation against Haque on
December 5, 2016, and concluded on October 30, 2018. They made 54 people
witnesses in the trial.
Wahidul Haque was arrested on April 24, 2018, from his Baridhara house
right after the ICT-1 issued arrest warrant against him.