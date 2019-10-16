Govt. commits to build hunger-free Bangladesh: speakers

RAJSHAHI, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS)- Government officials and development
activists at a post-rally discussion here today unanimously said the present
government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has
been working relentlessly to build a hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh.
They identically mentioned that the government has adopted a holistic
approach so that all people including the poor and marginal ones can get
access to food.
District Administration organized the discussion at its office premises in
association with Department of Food and Department of Agriculture Extension
(DAE) to mark the World Food Day-2019. “Our Actions are our Future. Healthy
Diets for A Zero Hunger World” was the main theme of the day.
The meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner Hamidul
Haque, Deputy Director of DAE Shamsul Haque, District Controller of Foods
Nazmul Haque Bhuiyan and District Fisheries Officer Alok Kumar Shaha with
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shariful Haque in the chair.
The discussants said protecting legitimate rights of the farmers in general
along with their food security is very important for encouraging them to
increase agricultural productions.
Farmers deserve the rights of getting all requisite privileges. So, there
is no alternative to protect their interests as a whole.
They, however, mentioned that the present government is very much positive
towards protecting the legitimate rights of the farmers. Lauding their
contribution to the farm production, they urged the farmers to avail the
incentives and other opportunities being provided by the government.
Taking part in the discussion, some of the attending development activists
opined that in the wake of abnormal declining of natural resources like
native crop seeds, fish and birds species and other wildlife, conservation of
natural resources has become indispensable for facing the adverse impacts of
climate change.
They viewed that many native crops and vegetable varieties are gradually
declining. Many native fish species, particularly the small indigenous ones
are on the verge of extinction due to various reasons.
Importance should be given to capacity building to address climate change
in the region with special attention to conservation of drought tolerant
species, they added.