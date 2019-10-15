PM mourns death of Abul Kalam

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League President and Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep condolence over the death of Shariatpur

Sadar Upazila Awami League General Secretary Abul Kalam Talukder.

In a condolence message, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul

and conveyed her sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abul Kalam Talukder died at a city hospital at about 3 pm today at the age

of 67.

He is survived by wife, a son and three daughters and hosts of relatives

and well wishers.

In separate message, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed deep shock at his death.