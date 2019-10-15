Media reports over Anik beating in jail false: IG Prisons

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Anik Sarkar, one of the key suspects of Buet

student Abrar murder who is currently detained in jail, was not assaulted by

imamates or jail police at all, a senior official said.

“After arrest, Anik Sarkar was sent to Dhaka Central Jail and kept in

prison cell following proper procedures,” Inspector General of Prisons

Brigadier General AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha said in a statement today.

He said Anik was not physically assaulted inside the jail by inmates or

jail police. That is why the media reports earlier published saying Anik was

beaten in jail were false, the statement said.