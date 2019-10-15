Media reports over Anik beating in jail false: IG Prisons

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Anik Sarkar, one of the key suspects of Buet
student Abrar murder who is currently detained in jail, was not assaulted by
imamates or jail police at all, a senior official said.
“After arrest, Anik Sarkar was sent to Dhaka Central Jail and kept in
prison cell following proper procedures,” Inspector General of Prisons
Brigadier General AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha said in a statement today.
He said Anik was not physically assaulted inside the jail by inmates or
jail police. That is why the media reports earlier published saying Anik was
beaten in jail were false, the statement said.