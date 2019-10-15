Three die in Ctg road mishaps

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Three people were killed and four others
injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram today.
In the first accident, Abul Hossain, 58, a teacher of Mirsarai Mazeda
Haque High School received head injury after being knocked by a speedy bus in
Komoldah Bazar area under Mirsarai upazila of the district around 2 pm.
Locals took him to Mirsarai Health Complex where attending doctors declared
him dead.
In the second incident, two people were killed and four others injured when
a covered van crashed into two auto rickshaws around 9:30 am in PAB Chairman
Ghat area under Anwara upazila of the district, said Dulal Mahmud, officer-
in-charge of Anwara thana.
The deceased were identified as Subhash Kumar Nath, 55, zonal manager of
Euro Pharmaceuticals, and Mohammad Israfil Hossain, 38, an employee of
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company.
After the accident, all the injured persons were admitted to Chattogram
Medical College Hospital, but attending doctors declared Subhash Kumar and
Israfil Hossain dead after admission.