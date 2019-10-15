Three die in Ctg road mishaps

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Three people were killed and four others

injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram today.

In the first accident, Abul Hossain, 58, a teacher of Mirsarai Mazeda

Haque High School received head injury after being knocked by a speedy bus in

Komoldah Bazar area under Mirsarai upazila of the district around 2 pm.

Locals took him to Mirsarai Health Complex where attending doctors declared

him dead.

In the second incident, two people were killed and four others injured when

a covered van crashed into two auto rickshaws around 9:30 am in PAB Chairman

Ghat area under Anwara upazila of the district, said Dulal Mahmud, officer-

in-charge of Anwara thana.

The deceased were identified as Subhash Kumar Nath, 55, zonal manager of

Euro Pharmaceuticals, and Mohammad Israfil Hossain, 38, an employee of

Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company.

After the accident, all the injured persons were admitted to Chattogram

Medical College Hospital, but attending doctors declared Subhash Kumar and

Israfil Hossain dead after admission.