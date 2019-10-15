Bangladesh finish runners-up in SAFF U-15 Women’s championship

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh’s hope of clinch the SAFF U-15 Women’s championship title vanished into blue as they lost to India by 5-3 goals in penalty shootout in the keenly contested final held on Tuesday at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

With no goals coming in normal time, the match moved to a penalty shootout. India won the shootout 5-3 after Bangladesh fluffed its first penalty.

The two teams had met earlier in the final group stage game, with that match ending in a 1-1 draw.

In the regulation time, both the teams got several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those in to a goal. Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start as they blanked host Bhutan by 2-0 goals and defeated Nepal by 2-1 goals.

Bangladesh earned a fighting 1-1 goal draw against strong India in their third and last match.

On the other hand, India crushed Nepal by 4-1 goals in their opening match and dumped host Bhutan by 10-1 goals in the second match.

Bangladesh won all their three matches to become champions in the inaugural edition but lost to India with a solitary goal in the final of the last edition held in Bhutan.

Bangladesh U-15 Squad: Rupna Chakma, Yasmin Akter, Unnoti Khatun, Nasrin Akter, Shamsunnahar Jr., Sohagi Kisku, Rojina Akter, Kohati Kisku, Shaheda Akter, Rehena Akter, Nouson Jahan, Abeda Akter, Afrida Khandakar, Mahfuza Khatun, Mehenur Akter, Nusrat Jahan, Eity Khatun, Joynob Bibi, Sumi Khatun,Surma Jannat, Purnima Ranee, Rumi Akter and Sapna Rani.