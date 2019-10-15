Tazul urges new generation to build a clean Bangladesh

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and

Cooperatives Md Tazul Islam today urged the new generation to build such a

clean Bangladesh, which will be honored by the whole world.

“Cleanliness help individual elevate himself. The new generation will build

such a clean Bangladesh, to whom the whole world will show honor,” he said.

Tazul was addressing a function at Residential Model School in the city’s

Mohammadpur area on the occasion of the Global Handwashing Day 2019, said a

handout here.

State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee

addressed the function as the special guest with Local Government Division

Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed in the chair.

Noting that Bangladesh’s remarkable achievements in the sanitation has set

an example for the developing countries, the minister said according to joint

monitoring report 2019, the rate of using hygienic sanitation in the country

is 71 percent.

Besides, all people in the country are now using latrines, which is a

great achievement on the way of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs) by 2030, he added.

Tazul urged all concerned to put emphasize on increasing awareness among

the people about hygiene and health education not only on October 15, but

also throughout the year.

Chief Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department Md Saifur

Rahman and UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh Tomoo Hozumi addressed the

function, among others.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the handwashing programme with the

participation of a huge number of students.

According to the UN Water, October 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a global

advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the

importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to

prevent diseases and save lives.

The day is being observed across country as elsewhere the glob today with

the theme “Clean Hands for All”.