Samrat placed on 10-day remand in two cases

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today placed former Jubo League

leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat on a total of 10-day remand in two

cases filed with capital’s Ramna Police Station for possessing illegal arms

and narcotics.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as police

produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on a total of 20-day

remand. Samrat’s counsels, however, moved his bail plea.

After hearing both of the sides, the court put him on 10-day remand.

Meanwhile, the same court also placed former Dhaka South unit Jubo League

vice-president Enamul Haque Arman on five-day remand in a narcotics case.

Earlier in the day, another court showed Samrat arrested in those two

cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order,

allowing a plea of police.

The court on October 14 set today to hold hearing on separate police pleas

to put Samrat on remand in the two cases as jail authorities couldn’t produce

the accused before court on that day because of his illness

Earlier on October 7, Police filed the pleas to take Samrat on total 20-day

remand in the two cases.

Police in their petitions, pleaded to show the former president of Jubo

League’s Dhaka city South unit arrested in the two cases and put him on a 10-

day remand in each of the cases. Police at that time also had pleaded to take

Arman on a 10-day remand in the narcotics case.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-1 DAD Abdul Khalek filed the two cases

against Samrat with Ramna Police Station on the afternoon of October 7,

making Arman co-accused in the narcotics case.

RAB on early October 6 arrested Samrat and his associate Arman from

village Kunja Sreepur of Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla

district.