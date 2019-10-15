Hand washing practice vital to prevent diseases

RAJSHAHI, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Experts said that many water and
airborne diseases could be prevented through making the people and the
children in particular conscious about hand washing.
They said concerted efforts of all government and non-government
organisations are indispensable for attaining success in this regard.
Besides, it is time to transform the sanitation campaign into social movement
for building a healthy society.
They were addressing a post-rally hand washing projection meeting to
mark the National Sanitation Month October and World Hand Washing Day, 2019
at premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city today.
Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) and District
Administration jointly organised the programme where more than 200 people
including around 150 schools boys and girls attended.
Main thrust of the programme was to gear up the ‘Clean Hands for all’.
‘Sustainable Development: Hygienic Sanitation’ was the main slogan of the
discussion.
Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque addressed the meeting as chief guest
while DPHE Executive Engineer Md Rokonuzzaman spoke as focal person with
Deputy Director of Local Government Division Parvej Raihan in the chair.
Hamidul Haque said the hygiene and sanitation campaign should be
successful for the sake of keeping the environment free from pollution side
by side with saving people from being infected with numerous air and water-
borne diseases.
He said the school boys and girls are most vulnerable to worm infection.
They must be aware about health hygiene and using sanitary latrine together
with proper hand washing.
The field level government officials and public representatives were
urged to engage community and religious leaders at the grassroots in the
campaign so that it could be turned into a social movement.