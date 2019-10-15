Hand washing practice vital to prevent diseases

RAJSHAHI, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Experts said that many water and

airborne diseases could be prevented through making the people and the

children in particular conscious about hand washing.

They said concerted efforts of all government and non-government

organisations are indispensable for attaining success in this regard.

Besides, it is time to transform the sanitation campaign into social movement

for building a healthy society.

They were addressing a post-rally hand washing projection meeting to

mark the National Sanitation Month October and World Hand Washing Day, 2019

at premises of Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city today.

Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) and District

Administration jointly organised the programme where more than 200 people

including around 150 schools boys and girls attended.

Main thrust of the programme was to gear up the ‘Clean Hands for all’.

‘Sustainable Development: Hygienic Sanitation’ was the main slogan of the

discussion.

Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque addressed the meeting as chief guest

while DPHE Executive Engineer Md Rokonuzzaman spoke as focal person with

Deputy Director of Local Government Division Parvej Raihan in the chair.

Hamidul Haque said the hygiene and sanitation campaign should be

successful for the sake of keeping the environment free from pollution side

by side with saving people from being infected with numerous air and water-

borne diseases.

He said the school boys and girls are most vulnerable to worm infection.

They must be aware about health hygiene and using sanitary latrine together

with proper hand washing.

The field level government officials and public representatives were

urged to engage community and religious leaders at the grassroots in the

campaign so that it could be turned into a social movement.