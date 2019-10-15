Shipping sector incurs remarkable development for last 10 yrs

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s shipping sector witnessed a remarkable development for the last ten years under the leadership of the incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The shipping sector has been developed significantly for the last ten years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,”said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury while addressing in education completion programme of the ratings at the National Maritime Institute (NMI) here today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the maritime sector at the highest level, he said, adding, the people across the world would have to know the success of the sector through the ratings, the people who are being employed in the sector.

The NMI is working relentlessly for creating skilled manpower in the shipping sector, the state minister told the function. ” The shipping sector played an important role for upgrading the country into a developed one from the status of the least development countries,” he said.

As part of the maritime sector development, Khalid Mahmud said the government has taken a project for construction of the ‘Bangamata Shiekh Fazilatunnesa Maritime Complex’.

Besides, the government has also approved the ‘Pre-Sea Cadet Course’ operation at the National Maritime Institute, he added. NMI’s principal Captain Faisal Azim also spoke on the occasion.