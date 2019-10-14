Bangladesh security team to visit Pakistan this week

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday that a security team will visit Pakistan by this week to assess the condition before they take a decision on the upcoming tours.

Bangladesh Under-17 team is expected to travel to Pakistan on October 22 while the following day Women’s national cricket team is expected to tour Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh national cricket team is expected to travel to Pakistan in February to play two Test and three Twenty20 internationals.

“I do not know the exact day when the security team will go but most probably they are going in this week and they will submit a report on the security condition there,” Akram said here on Monday.

“Their report is very important and I am again saying the government should give us green signal to go to Pakistan and only after getting their green signal will we decide about it on the board meeting,” he said.

Meanwhile, BCB officials said that the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to host all the matches of the Under-17 squad in Rawalpindi instead of Abbottabad.

