Abrar murder case charge-sheet within Nov: DMP

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS) – The charge-sheet in Buet student Abrar Fahad
murder case is expected to be submitted before court by November this year,
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner Md Monirul Islam said
today.
“The investigation into the Abrar murder case will be completed within the
early November and the Detective Branch of police will submit a charge-sheet
in the case before court in November,” he told reporters at DMP media centre
here.
Monirul said four accused out of total 19 arrestees have already given
their confessional statements before the court. During interrogation, he
said, the arrestees stated that they beat Abrar to death suspecting him as a
Shibir man.
After scrutinising the CCTV footages, the investigation of the case will be
completed based on the evidence and witnesses, the DMP official said, adding
“And then, we will get a complete picture in this case”.
Abrar, a second-year student of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Department of Buet, died after he was allegedly brutally beaten at Sher-e-
Bangla hall of the university on early hours of October 7.
Later, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a case against 19 suspects with
the city’s Chawkbazar Police Station in connection with the murder.