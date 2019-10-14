Abrar murder case charge-sheet within Nov: DMP

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS) – The charge-sheet in Buet student Abrar Fahad

murder case is expected to be submitted before court by November this year,

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner Md Monirul Islam said

today.

“The investigation into the Abrar murder case will be completed within the

early November and the Detective Branch of police will submit a charge-sheet

in the case before court in November,” he told reporters at DMP media centre

here.

Monirul said four accused out of total 19 arrestees have already given

their confessional statements before the court. During interrogation, he

said, the arrestees stated that they beat Abrar to death suspecting him as a

Shibir man.

After scrutinising the CCTV footages, the investigation of the case will be

completed based on the evidence and witnesses, the DMP official said, adding

“And then, we will get a complete picture in this case”.

Abrar, a second-year student of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Department of Buet, died after he was allegedly brutally beaten at Sher-e-

Bangla hall of the university on early hours of October 7.

Later, Abrar’s father Barkat Ullah filed a case against 19 suspects with

the city’s Chawkbazar Police Station in connection with the murder.