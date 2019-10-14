AL govt transforms country into a Digital Bangladesh: PM

DHAKA, October 14, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the

Awami League government has transformed the country into a Digital Bangladesh

by making information technology accessible to all, including the marginal

people, through efficient, service-oriented and ICT-friendly services in the

last ten and a half years.

She said this in a message on the occasion of Digital Device and

Innovation Expo-2019.

“I am happy to know that Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Bangladesh

Computer Samity are organising ‘Digital Device and Innovation Expo-2019’ in

Dhaka,” she said.

The premier said: “We have put emphasis on advanced technologies like

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Big Data, Block Chain, IoT and machine

learning to meet the future challenges.”

She said Bangabandhu Satellite-1 has already been providing services to the

subscribers.

“We are also working to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 and to connect with

Submarine Cable-3. Bangladesh has emerged as a ‘Role Model’ of socio-economic

development,” she said.

The prime minister expressed her optimism that the multifaceted ‘Digital

Device and Innovation Expo-2019’ will provide a platform to establish network

with the local, regional and global IT-ITeS industry leaders and experts with

a view to sharing their best practices and experiences.

She hoped the expo would also help promote IT export earnings and use of

ICT in education and accessibility to public services.

She wished the ‘Digital Device and Innovation Expo-2019’ a grand success.