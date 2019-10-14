Two Neo-JMB militants placed on 5-day remand

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed two militants of
Neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) on five-day remand each in a case
lodged for carrying out attacks on police in capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order
as police produced Md Mehedi Hasan Tamim and Md Abdullah Ajmir before the
court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka
Metropolitan Police arrested the duo at the night of October 13 from
capital’s Mohammadpur area.
CTTC unit chief additional commissioners Monirul Islam at a briefing
earlier today said the arrestees are members of Neo-JMB’s military wing and
were involved in attacking police with improvised explosive device (IED) in
city’s Gulistan and Science Laboratory area.