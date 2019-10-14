Two Neo-JMB militants placed on 5-day remand

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed two militants of

Neo-Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) on five-day remand each in a case

lodged for carrying out attacks on police in capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order

as police produced Md Mehedi Hasan Tamim and Md Abdullah Ajmir before the

court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka

Metropolitan Police arrested the duo at the night of October 13 from

capital’s Mohammadpur area.

CTTC unit chief additional commissioners Monirul Islam at a briefing

earlier today said the arrestees are members of Neo-JMB’s military wing and

were involved in attacking police with improvised explosive device (IED) in

city’s Gulistan and Science Laboratory area.