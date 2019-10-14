9.65-lakh tonnes maize production target fixed for Rangpur region

RANGPUR, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS) – The Department of Agriculture Extension

(DAE) has fixed an all-time record maize production target of over 9.65-lakh

tonnes from 95,450 hectares of land for Rangpur agriculture region during

this Rabi season.

The DAE officials said maize farming continues increasing in the region

following its repeated bumper output with lucrative market price and growing

demand in local markets.

Deputy Director of the DAE at its regional office Agriculturist Md

Moniruzzaman said maize cultivation has become popular among farmers

inspiring them in increasing its farming at lower production costs to earn

more profits.

“For example, farmers produced a record quantity of 9.23-lakh tonnes of

maize from 92,445 hectares of land against the fixed production target of

7.58-lakh tonnes from 83,192 hectares of land during the last Rabi season in

the region,” he said.

The farmers exceeded the fixed maize production target by 1.65-lakh tonnes

cultivating the crop on 9,253 hectares more land than the fixed farming

target during the last Rabi season.

Similarly, farmers produced over two lakh tonnes of maize from 23,117

hectares of land, higher by 44,000 tonnes than the fixed production target of

1.56-lakh tonnes of maize from over 18,000 hectares of land during the just-

ended Kharip-1 season.

“The growers produced a total of 11.23-lakh tonnes of maize, higher by

2.09-lakh tonnes than the fixed production target of 9.14-lakh tonnes, during

both the last Rabi and Kharip-1 seasons in all five districts of Rangpur

agriculture region,” he said.

Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) Agriculturist Mamunur

Rashid told the national news agency that maize farming has become popular

among farmers both in the main land and char areas bringing self-reliance to

them in recent years.

“Like in the previous seasons, char people will begin sowing maize seed on

char lands in the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dharla, Jamuna, Dudhkumar, Kartoa,

Ghaghot, Atrai and other river basins in Rangpur region by the end of this

month,” Rashid said.

Talking to BSS, farmers Afzal Hossain, Monwar Hossain and Abdur Rahim of

different char villages in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur said they are preparing

to sow maize seed on char lands on the vast Teesta riverine tracts from this

month end like previous years.

Farmers Echhahaq Ali of village Kathihara, Mofizar Rahman of Khurshadanga

village and Asharf Ali of Osmanpur village in Rangpur said they will sow

maize after harvesting early Aman rice varieties on their cop lands from

early November next.

Talking to BSS, Agriculturist Dr Md Abdul Mazid, who got the Independence

Award 2018 Medal (food security) last year, suggested for enhancing maize

farming in the northwestern Bangladesh to meet growing local demand of the

crop.

“Expanded cultivation of low-irrigation water consuming crops, like maize,

adopting conservation agriculture technologies like as strip tillage can

reduce farming costs, save huge underground water and improve environment,”

he said.

“Maize is currently being used mainly as fodder of domestic animals and

poultry birds,” he said adding that different foodstuffs could also be

prepared with maize and consumed to meet nourishment of the population

reducing pressure on rice.

Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Muhammad

Ali said the government is distributing special incentives among small and

marginal farmers, like in the previous years, to further increase maize

production in the region this season.