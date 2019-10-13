Meeting on law and order held in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS)- A meeting of law and order committee was

held in the conference room of Deputy Commissioner here today.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid attended the meeting as the

chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

The meeting reviewed over all law and order situation in the district and

took some decision for the next course of actions to improve the law and

order in the district.

The meeting also discussed on drug issue in the district and took

decisions to control illegal drugs in order to save our young generation from

its abuse.

With the cooperation of the community leaders and public representatives,

the meeting asked the law enforcers to take strong measures against the drug

peddlers.

The state minister laid emphasis on creating mass awareness against drugs

and urged the law enforcers to take special campaign in order to root out

drug abuse from the society.

He also urged the community leaders and public representatives to come

forward to build a drug-free developed society.

Fakrul Imam, MP, Nazim uddin Ahamed, MP, Anwarul Abedin, MP, Jewel Areng,

MP, Monira Sultana, MP, Police Superintendent Shah Abid Hossain, officials

and representatives of local government bodies, among others, attended the

meeting.