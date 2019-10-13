Bowling well in NCL gives me extra confidence for batting: Mahmudullah

DHAKA, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh experienced cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad said that when he bowls well, he gets some extra confidence for batting and therefore he always tries to do well in bowling.

His comment came after he displayed a good bowling show, claiming six wickets across two innings for Dhaka Metro in the National Cricket League’s (NCL) first round match against Chattogram Division.

Mahmudullah’s bowling remained a major source of worry for the national team management since he had a shoulder injury that forced him to remain away from bowling.

”I could not bowl for seven months because of shoulder injury so I tried to bowl some over in the middle,” Mahmudullah said here on Sunday after the opening game of NCL.

”I bowled and my bowling practice was good as I tried to bowl as many overs as possible because that was my target. I always believe my bowling gives me some added confidence in my batting,” he said.

Mahmudullah said that everyone was focused to do well in the NCL as per the instruction of the of national head coach Russell Domingo.

”We were told that we have to play two or three matches and our coach instructed us that way so everybody was focused and everybody tried their level best,” said Mahmudullah.

”National team was playing cricket for some time but as there is India series ahead we were much focused. This is a big series and every national team player is trying to perform and get a chance in the squad,” he said.

Mahmudullah said that he would have been happy if he is able to get a century. But he made 63.

“I would be happier if I could score a hundred. The bowlers were getting help in day two or even in day three and I wanted to stay in the crease and score when my opportunity comes,” he said.

While everyone tends to blame national players for not taking NCL seriously, the veteran player said that the players could not take part in the tournament due to their busy international schedule.

”In the middle there was lot of play for national team, everybody was busy with other matches and we did not have available time to play but whenever there is an opportunity we want play,” said Mahmudullah.

“It’s not like that we don’t want to play NCL but we want proper rest and if there is opportunity we want to play in domestic league,” he said adding the competitiveness of NCL have increased.

”Everybody tried and somebody scored and somebody don’t but I am sure those who did not score will work hard and score in the second match to get the confidence back.”