Speakers for community-based preparedness to reduce disaster risks

RANGPUR, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a discussion today laid emphasis on community-based adequate early preparedness along with efficient emergency response management systems for minimising risks of lives and properties caused natural disasters.

Officials and experts expressed the views at the post-rally discussion organised by the district administration at Rangpur Zilla School ground here in observance of the International Day for Disaster Reduction-2019.

After bringing out of the rally, Personnel of Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Station, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) volunteers and Scouts demonstrated a mock fire fighting drills on the school ground in presence of huge crowds.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir attended discussion as chief guest with Headmaster of Rangpur Zilla School ARM Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

Moderated by District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer ATM Akhteruzzaman, Acting Deputy Director of Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defense Station Ohidul Islam, Secretary of Rangpur unit of BDRCS Rawshanul Kaiser Sangram and District Scouts Commissioner Siddikur Rahman spoke as special guests.

ATM Akhteruzzaman, in his keynote speech, discussed various types of natural disasters and statistics of damages caused recently by major disasters in the country and world and forwarded suggestions to reduce disaster risks everywhere, including urban areas.

He said the present government has taken various time-befitting steps to reduce disaster risks through disseminating information and warnings and ensuring early preparedness, training and emergency response management systems.

They stressed the need for developing innovation of newer technologies and equipments and educating youths and common people on early preparedness for launching comprehensive post-disaster managements at community levels to reduce losses of human lives and properties.

Lauding the notable success archived by Bangladesh in disaster managements over the years, the chief guest laid emphasis on disseminating knowledge among common people for taking early preparedness at community levels to reduce risks of natural disasters.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among winners of a drawing competition arranged for children on the occasion of observance of the day.