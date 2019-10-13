Journalist Barun Kumar Das’s father dies

DHAKA, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – Freedom fighter Bijon Das, father of Barun

Kumar Das, senior Journalist of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), passed

away at his village home in Pabna this morning.

He was 67.

Bijon Das died of cardiac arrest at about 7.15 am at his residence at

Karadkandi village of Bhangura upazila of the district.

He left behind host of relatives and well wishers including his wife,

two sons and a daughter to mourn his death.

He will be cremated at local crematorium after being given guard of

honour by the local administration.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad has expressed deep

shock over the death of freedom fighter Bijon Das.

Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ)’s BSS unit chief Sajjad Hossain Sabuj

and its deputy unit chief Kazi Tanvir Alauddin also have expressed shock at

the death of Bijon Das.