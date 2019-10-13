Journalist Barun Kumar Das’s father dies

DHAKA, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – Freedom fighter Bijon Das, father of Barun
Kumar Das, senior Journalist of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), passed
away at his village home in Pabna this morning.
He was 67.
Bijon Das died of cardiac arrest at about 7.15 am at his residence at
Karadkandi village of Bhangura upazila of the district.
He left behind host of relatives and well wishers including his wife,
two sons and a daughter to mourn his death.
He will be cremated at local crematorium after being given guard of
honour by the local administration.
BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad has expressed deep
shock over the death of freedom fighter Bijon Das.
Dhaka Union of Journalist (DUJ)’s BSS unit chief Sajjad Hossain Sabuj
and its deputy unit chief Kazi Tanvir Alauddin also have expressed shock at
the death of Bijon Das.