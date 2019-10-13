DU ‘Kha’ unit result published, 23.72% pass

DHAKA, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test results of “Kha Unit” for

Arts Faculty disciplines under the 2019-20 academic session in Dhaka

University (DU) was published today as 23.72 percent students secured pass

marks.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman announced the result at

central admission office (Room NO 214) in the administrative building of the

university at 1:00 pm.

A total of 10,188 students passed the examination which accounts for 23.72%

of the total aspirants. A total of 42,954 admission seekers took part in the

admission test held on September 21.

The results will be available at the university website

www.admission.eis.du.ac.bd or the students can get the results using short

message service (SMS) of any mobile operator.

For SMS notification of the result, the aspirants will have to type “DU

KHA roll number” and send it to 16321. The passed students, having from 1 to

6000 on merit list, can have to fill up and submit the “choice form” using

the DU website within 5pm on October 16 to 4pm on October 31.

Afraz Arshiyan who passed her HSC from Begum Badrunesa Government Girls’

College secured first position obtaining 179.25 marks out of 200 in the

admission test.