DHAKA, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary

partly cloudy sky over the country, according to a met office release

received here today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 34.0 degree

celsius at Syhet while the lowest one today was recorded at 20.3 degree

celsius at Tetulia.

Today’s sunset in the city will be at 5.35pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will

be at 5.55am.