Preparations afoot to hold C’nawabganj sadar upazila election peacefully

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – All sorts of preparations have been

taken to hold Chapainawabganj sadar upazila election in a free, fair and

peaceful manner tomorrow, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Chapainawabganj AZM Nurul Hoque in a press

conference on Saturday evening at his conference room said adequate number of

security personnel will remain in duty to make the election successful.

Chapainawabganj district election office sources said the polls would be

held in 157 centres as 51 centres have been marked as important.

Presiding, assistant presiding and polling officers have already been

appointed and also have been imparted training to hold the election smoothly,

they said.

Three chairman candidates, six vice chairman candidates and seven woman

vice chairman candidates are in election field.

Some 3,81,914 registered voters — 1,90,693 male and 1,91,914 female –

will choose their local public representatives.