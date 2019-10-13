Govt. commits to reach healthcare services to grassroots population: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to reach healthcare services to the grassroots population.

He also said the government has brought an epoch-making change in the power, communication and healthcare sectors to reach the urban facilities to the grassroots population.

Shahriar Alam made this observation while addressing a special meeting on health and healthcare services to the grassroots people at Upazila Health Complex auditorium of Charghat in the district yesterday afternoon as chief guest.

Chaired by Upazila Health and Planning Officer Dr Afsana Alamgir the meeting was addressed, among others, by Upazila Chairman Fakhrul Islam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazmul Haque and Executive Engineer of Education Engineering Department Habibur Rahman.

State Minister Shahriar Alam said the present government has been implementing various projects to improve living and livelihood condition of people.

He mentioned that the country at present is progressing fast in every sector, especially in ICT, food production, education, women empowerment, GDP and per capita income.

The grassroots people are enjoying facilities of many of the development schemes implemented in every nook and corner of rural areas and social change has become visible everywhere in the rural areas due to the massive infrastructural development.

He also called for taking the Bangladesh forward through the best uses of existing resources, proper planning and new innovations.

Later on, the state minister inaugurated a newly constructed academic building of Mungly Darus Sunnah Dakhil Madrasha under the same upazila.