Digital Bangladesh now a reality: Hasan

DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the concept of ‘Digital Bangladesh’ is not only a dream, it is also a reality now.

“Bangladesh is geared to revive in this world of fourth industrial revolution with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) spreading gradual affect on all spheres of the country,” he said while addressing the BASIS National ICT Award-2019 distribution programme at a hotel here.

Bangladesh has awaken again in the world of fourth industrial revolution or spreading ICT as the country lost its agricultural prosperity in the last three industrial revolutions, the minister said.

Hasan, also Awami League publicity and publication secretary, said Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed came forward to take the country forward through ICT revolution while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’ by implementing this plan.

Different service sectors of the country proves that ‘Digital Bangladesh’ is now not a dream, but reality, he added.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain and Zakia Sultana Lipi, MP, addressed the function as special guests with BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir in the chair.

Addressing the function, Palak said with the directives of Prome Minister Sheikh Hasina and supervision of Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed the country is going to be a digital one.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said as per the Prime Minister’s commitment, process of making every sector of Public Administration digitalized is underway.

A total of 69 projects, out of 1175, got prize in 35 categories. The ICT Division and Bangladesh Computer Council are also among the winners.

For the first time, an 80-member Bangladesh team, including the winners, will take part at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards (APICTA Awards) competition in Hanoi, Vietnam this year.