President, PM for creating awareness to reduce disaster risks

DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for creating awareness and ensuring active participation of people of all strata alongside the government and non-government organizations in all programmes to reduce disaster risks.

In separate messages on the eve of the International Day for Disaster Reduction- 2019, they urged all to be alert to tackle disasters for minimizing the loss of lives and property.

The theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Reduction – ‘Build to Last’ – is very significant, they said that each year Bangladesh is facing various natural and man-made disasters and it is not possible to stop natural disasters so citizens have the chance to reduce their risk maintaining proper building code to build planned infrastructure in the country.

In his message, the President said following independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started the first disaster risk reduction programme through coastal aforestation.

The construction of the cyclone and flood shelter began from then, he said, adding that the Cyclone Preparation Programme was adopted by the then government’s programmes, is still active to deal with the disaster in present days.

The President hoped all authorities concerned, various cities and local government institutions, would incorporate the matter of building infrastructure by maintaining proper rules as an integral part of development.

If the concerned authorities do so, it will help achieve the seven objectives of the ‘Sendai Seven’ action plan by 2030, he said.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the government is implementing a number of effective measures to reduce risks of different natural calamities.

The Premier said, “I am happy to learn that the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction will be observed tomorrow in Bangladesh as elsewhere in the world.”

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the pioneer in implementing disaster risk reduction programmes in the country. He took steps to make Mujib Killa for saving lives from cyclones. He also established Cyclone Preparedness Programmes (CPP) in 1973 for the coastal people of the country,” she added.

The theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is time-befitting, the prime minister said, adding that it is possible to make the disaster management more dynamic by integrating modern technology and indigenous knowledge-based.

She urged the people to be more aware of reducing the loss of life and property caused by natural disasters.

The government has taken initiative to prepare an adequate number of volunteers in every district for post-disaster management, Sheikh Hasina said.

She said the ruling Awami League government is implementing various disaster mitigation and preparedness programmes, adding that recently, disaster-related orders have been updated by the government.