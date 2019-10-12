Young people to get smartphones without credit card

DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – Smartphone giant Samsung’s local franchisee, Fair Electronics (FE) is planning to offer young people, especially entry level executives and students, to have midlevel smartphones at easy installments with affordable price.

“Within next 10 to 14 days, we will run a pilot scheme where customers can have smartphones within price between Taka 15,000 and Taka 20,000 with 6-12 installments, but no credit is required for it,” said FE Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub at a press conference in a city hotel today.

Fair Electronics also has employee purchase scheme offer which also helps grow the 4G services and to push forward the country’s overall digitization, he added.

“Without any credit card, customers can easily have a smartphone with almost zero down payments, but only they will have to deposit some advance cheques,” said Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer of FE.

FE said they want to give smartphones to every young people, especially students so that they could get connected with the world to prepare themselves suitable for future.

In the mobile plant in Narsingdi, Fair Electronics so far employed 1000 skilled employees and of them 35 percent are females.

A total of 50 engineers are employed of which 10 are dedicated Samsung Engineers for support.