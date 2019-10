NARAIL, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS)-Golam Mortaza ,60, father of Bangladesh Cricket Team Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, is critically ill.

He was first admitted to Narail Sadar Hospital and then shifted to Jashore CMH (combined military hospital) when he complained chest pain on Friday.

His family has decided to shift Golam Mortaza to Dhaka for better treatment, Mashrafe’s personal assistant Jamil Ahmed Sany said in a press release today.