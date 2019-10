DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – Results of first year admission test of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2019-20 academic session under “Kha” unit (Arts Faculty) will be published at 1:00pm tomorrow.

DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md. Akhtaruzzaman will announce the result at the central admission office (Room No: 214) of DU administrative building on the campus.

A total of 45,018 students applied for 2,378 seats in the ‘Kha” unit which was held on September 21.