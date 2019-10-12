University authorities to take decision on ban of political activities: Dipu Moni

CHANDPUR, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said

the authorities concerned of the universities would take decision on whether

political activities will be banned.

“Each university is conducted as per its respective act… So, university

authorities will take decision regarding political activities,” she told

journalists at the circuit house here.

The minister urged teachers, students and guardians to extend their support

to the efforts of the government for ensuring congenial academic atmosphere

on campuses of the educational institutions.

She laid emphasis on practicing healthy politics as it is very crucial for

betterment of the country.

President of Chandpur district unit of Awami League(AL) Nasir Uddin Ahmed,

General Secretary Abu nayeem Patwari Dulal and Deputy Commissioner Md Mazedur

Rahman Khan and officials concerned, among others, were present on the

occasion.