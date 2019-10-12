Bangladesh tables resolution at the UN on natural fibers

DHAKA, 12 Oct, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh tabled a draft resolution entitled “Use of Natural Fibers such as Jute and Sisal” in the Second Committee for its consideration during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen tabled the resolution at the Plenary of the Second Committee under Agenda item 24 titled ‘Agriculture development, food security and nutrition’, said a press release issued here.

“Enough has not been done to make people aware about the benefits of the use of natural fibers as substitutes of artificial fibers”, he said.

He also said, “A resolution of the General Assembly is required to signal our commitment to protect our environment through the use of natural fibers”, the release said.

This resolution could be an effective tool to raise global awareness on the importance of natural fibers not only to producers and industry, but also to consumers for a better choice in saving the environment, he commented.

The Ambassador encouraged the citizens to promote the use of environment-friendly natural fibers such as jute, cotton, sisal etc, added the release.

Also, he expressed hope that the member states will find this resolution helpful for promoting a cause critically important to protect environment and accelerate sustainable development.