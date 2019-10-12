U-15 girls’ ready for India test

DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh U-15 women’s team looking

forward to continue their winning streak as they face strong India in the

battle of group supremacy of the SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship scheduled to

be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The match kicks off at 3 pm.

Both Bangladesh and India secured six points with two wins but India

still topped of the group by virtue of goal difference.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start as they blanked host

Bhutan by 2-0 goals and defeated Nepal by 2-1 goals.

On the other hand, India crushed Nepal by 4-1 goals in their opening

match and dumped host Bhutan by 10-1 goals in the second match.

The tournament is being held in round-robin format for the first time.

Both Bangladesh and India already confirmed their final spot after the two

successive victories in a row. The final of the tournament slated for October

15.

Bangladesh won all their three matches to become champions in the

inaugural edition but lost to India with a solitary goal in the final of the

last edition held in Bhutan.

Bangladesh U-15 Squad: Rupna Chakma, Yasmin Akter, Unnoti Khatun, Nasrin

Akter, Shamsunnahar Jr., Sohagi Kisku, Rojina Akter, Kohati Kisku, Shaheda

Akter, Rehena Akter, Nouson Jahan, Abeda Akter, Afrida Khandakar, Mahfuza

Khatun, Mehenur Akter, Nusrat Jahan, Eity Khatun, Joynob Bibi, Sumi Khatun,

Surma Jannat, Purnima Ranee, Rumi Akter and Sapna Rani.